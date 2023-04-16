G20 may agree on defining startups2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 11:37 PM IST
- A consensus on startup definition may end taxation challenges
- It has an impact on government schemes, taxes and incentives
New Delhi: G20 nations are expected to agree on a common definition for startups by July, enabling effective policymaking across members and potentially resolving current challenges surrounding the valuation and taxation of startups, Indian government officials said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×