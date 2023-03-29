G20 sherpa meeting to discuss growth priorities, challenges

G20 sherpa meeting to discuss growth priorities, challenges2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 09:48 PM IST
The meeting at Kumarakom in Kerala, to be chaired by India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, will see multilateral discussions on G20’s economic and developmental priorities and the contemporary global challenges
NEW DELHI : The second G20 sherpa meeting under India's presidency will kick off in Kerala on Thursday where over 120 delegates will discuss development priorities and global challenges over four days, an official statement said.
