G20 sherpa meeting to discuss growth priorities, challenges

NEW DELHI : The second G20 sherpa meeting under India's presidency will kick off in Kerala on Thursday where over 120 delegates will discuss development priorities and global challenges over four days, an official statement said.

The meeting at Kumarakom in the south Indian state, to be chaired by India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, will see multilateral discussions on G20’s economic and developmental priorities and the contemporary global challenges, the statement said.

The meeting will work on a range of issues of global concern and will encompass the work being done under different working groups while policy recommendations from the perspectives of civil society, private sector, academia, women and youth are coming from different groups.

The deliberations of the Sherpa meetings will take forward the outcomes of various Sherpa track and finance track meetings and will form the basis of the G20 Leaders’ Declaration, slated to be adopted at the New Delhi Summit in September 2023, the statement said.

India has selected its G20 priorities keeping in view the diverse global challenges of the day, the concerns of developing countries as well as the need for greater momentum for collective action to take forward the shared international agenda, especially the development and environment agenda, the statement said.

Ongoing G20 deliberations include issues like green development, climate finance, accelerated, inclusive and resilient growth, expediting progress on sustainable development goals (SDGs), technological transformation and digital public infrastructure, multilateral Institutions for the 21st century and women-led development.

These priorities reflect the needs of the Global South, articulated by 125 participating countries, at the first ever Voice of Global South summit, hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in January 2023, the statement said.

The meeting will begin on 30 March with two high level side-events on digital public infrastructure and green development. Amitabh Kant will also lead discussions with the G20 Troika comprising India, Indonesia and Brazil. He will meet with G20 Sherpas and heads of delegations of G20 Members, invitees and international organizations to deliberate on issues pertinent to the Global South, as well as from the advanced economies on shared priorities and mutually beneficial ways forward, the statement said.