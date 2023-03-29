G20 sherpa meeting to discuss growth priorities, challenges

The meeting will begin on 30 March with two high level side-events on digital public infrastructure and green development. Amitabh Kant will also lead discussions with the G20 Troika comprising India, Indonesia and Brazil. He will meet with G20 Sherpas and heads of delegations of G20 Members, invitees and international organizations to deliberate on issues pertinent to the Global South, as well as from the advanced economies on shared priorities and mutually beneficial ways forward, the statement said.