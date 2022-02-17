G20: Sitharaman presses for fair and expeditious distribution of Covid-19 vaccines

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pressed for expeditious and equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines to support global economic recovery besides increasing multilateral funding to prepare for future pandemics, at the G20 meeting on Thursday.Addressing the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ meeting being held virtually, Sitharaman urged for a need to evolve methodologies to plug funding gaps between multilateral institutions as low and middle income countries did not have enough resources to face these challenges on their own. Sitharaman emphasized on addressing structural bottlenecks to reduce the pandemic’s scarring effects and building resilience.She suggested that the economic recovery measures be built around a long term vision. Sitharaman pressed for a need for a pool creation so a future pandemic wouldn't make it worse for middle or low income countries.Emphasizing multilateral support, Sitharaman said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) needed to augment its capacity and mobilise global resources, especially as low and middle income countries had limited fiscal space to fund health and climate issue related matters.The Finance Minister said that it was crucial to address the gaps in global pandemic preparedness and said that the work of the G20 Joint Finance and Health Task Force should progress in that direction.However, Sitharaman pointed out that India prioritized spend and allocated $29 billion towards health infrastructure mission, where health insurance was assured for the poor and for the low income groups. “That mission actually supported the extended health service which had to be given for people during the pandemic… also…expanding on the basic infrastructure in far flung areas...This pandemic actually has helped us to bridge the gap between the resources and also the requirements one the ground," said Sitharaman.The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the setting up of a G20 Secretariat and its reporting structures, which will be responsible for the implementation of overall policy decisions and arrangements needed to steer India’s G20 Presidency between December 1, 2022 and November 30, 2023. G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation that plays an important role in global economic governance.Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged G20 members to back a proposed fund to invest in pandemic prevention and preparedness, cautioning that the inability to plug gaps in global health systems could result in "devastating" costs.Yellen told finance ministers and central bankers from G20 economies that the new financial intermediary fund - to be hosted at the World Bank - would help channel the estimated $75 billion in investments needed to reduce global vulnerabilities to future pandemics. “A financial intermediary fund would provide a dedicated financing mechanism with accountability to drive resources toward this under-addressed issue...This fund could incentivize low and middle income countries to leverage their existing resources…to spend on health," said Yellen. She added that the fund could also catalyse investments from diverse resources, including from the private sector. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

