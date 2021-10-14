New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the G20 nations’ endorsement of a proposed new global tax framework on Wednesday will help deal with the challenges arising from digitisation of the economy.

The G20 that includes India, China, the EU, the UK and the US on Wednesday endorsed the proposed global tax framework which was backed by 136 nations last Friday. G20 nations also called for quick framing of model rules for implementing a multilateral legal instrument or treaty in 2023.

The deal envisages a global minimum corporate tax rate, reallocation of profits of tech giants to countries such as India where they have large consumers and withdrawal of unilateral digital services tax imposed by countries like India and some of the EU nations.

Sitharaman, who attended the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting on 13 October in Washington D.C. said, for addressing tax challenges arising from the digitalisation of the economy, the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors endorsed the final agreement as set out in an 8 October statement and implementation plan released by the OECD/G20 initiative, an official release said on Thursday.

The finance ministry said in a tweet that Sitharaman appreciated the OECD for providing support for the agreement as set out in the statement on a two-pillar solution. The two-pillar solution refers to a global minimum tax to discourage the race among nations to lower tax rates and re-allocation of taxation rights over tech giants to the benefit of countries like India where they have consumers.

“This agreement helps to address tax challenges arising from digitalisation of economy and in dealing with (tax) base erosion and profit shifting issues," the ministry said.

India, however, did not say anything on withdrawing its equalisation levy-- the tax on digital services. Many experts have raised doubts whether gains to India from the new global profit allocation rules may measure upto the tax revenue India collects at present from equalisation levy.

The US government has already warned of retaliation against these unilateral levies imposed by several countries, given that the global tech industry is dominated by American firms. According to a USTR statement in January this year, of the 119 companies that it identified as likely liable under India’s 2% digital services tax on e-commerce supplies by non-resident businesses, 86 or 72% were US companies.

“This agreement will establish a more stable and fairer international tax system," a G20 communique said, while emphasising on swift development of model rules and treaties with a view to ensure that the new rules will come into effect at global level in 2023.

