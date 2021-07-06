G20 to back global corporate tax deal, says French finance minister

Key details about a proposed global minimum corporate tax rate and exemptions from the agreement will then have to be cleared up before the next G20 meeting in October

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Tuesday said that his G20 counterparts are poised to give political endorsement at a meeting this week of a proposed overhaul of how multinational companies are taxed.

