KUMARAKOM (KERALA) : As the world looks to India to champion the cause of the ‘global south’, India’s Sherpa to G20, Amitabh Kant, shares the progress and goals, including advocating for a comprehensive overhaul of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund. G20 officials met at the backwaters of Kumarakom, Kerala, for the second Sherpa meeting to address priority areas identified by India during its presidency. India aims to set an ambitious agenda for the G20 amid the current global turbulence of geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges. Edited excerpts from an interview:

You have said that the second Sherpa Meeting was both substantive and forward-looking. Are you confident about setting an ambitious agenda?

All the G20 countries want us to be ambitious and action-oriented. They realize this is a period of great upheaval - a period of great turbulence in the world.

The world is also looking at India’s G20 presidency to re-energize the path towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) where things have slipped badly…

It is important to first understand that due to covid and inflation, most emerging markets lost 20 years of work they’ve done on poverty reduction, literacy, education and health. Therefore, we need to accelerate the pace of both SDGs and climate action. In fact, both are two sides of the same coin, as it is the developing and poor countries that are most vulnerable to climate change. What has happened as a consequence of covid is that many countries in the developed world have offered large (stimulus) packages, and this has led to inflation. Now as developed countries increase their interest rates, there is a reversal of the flow of resources from emerging markets to the developed world. It should be the other way around because all productive efficiency, growth and development will happen in emerging markets. The institutions which were created in the post-World War II period have not been able to provide the flow of capital - long-term funding at low rates to emerging markets.

The clamour to reform the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund is on the rise. Do you think India’s G20 presidency will set that in motion?

Everybody wants to reform them. We will set the tone for it. Today, resources are available to the developed world at 2%, India at 8%, Africa at 16% and Sub-Saharan countries at 20% plus. It is the job of the multilateral financial institutions to find a way to pool together the risks of Asia, Africa and the developed world and allow much more resources to flow into emerging markets at reasonable rates.

Is G7 agreeable to this reform?

Yes. They want it and are, in fact, propagating it.

What should be the focus of these institutions post-reform?

They should ensure a large flow of resources to emerging markets and create new instruments of credit enhancement, first loss guarantees and blended finance.

It’s important for both SDGs and for implementing a new action plan for climate change.

So the reform of IMF and World Bank will be an important element in the final communique…

Of course.

At the start of India’s G20 Presidency, the differences between G7 and the emerging nations were wide. Has it been bridged?

There is quite a lot of bridging that has happened between Bali and now. Everybody wants a good and ambitious final communique. We are working with everyone on an equal basis. We have had a discussion with the troika (Indonesia, Brazil and India) along with South Africa. We are also talking with emerging markets and developed countries. We are in discussions with China and Russia as well. Apart from that, a lot of bilateral talks have happened to understand each other’s position.

Is it true that the discussion in informal settings helped to break the ice?

Yes. For instance, we had discussions taking place on the houseboat. There was nobody around other than the 20 sherpas. They were very relaxed, and we allowed the free conversation to flow. So, for three hours, there was a very free and frank discussion. In the end, a lot of ice was broken.