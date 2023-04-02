‘G20 will set the tone for WB, IMF reform’3 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 12:03 AM IST
G20 officials met at the backwaters of Kumarakom, Kerala, for the second Sherpa meeting to address priority areas identified by India during its presidency
KUMARAKOM (KERALA) : As the world looks to India to champion the cause of the ‘global south’, India’s Sherpa to G20, Amitabh Kant, shares the progress and goals, including advocating for a comprehensive overhaul of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund. G20 officials met at the backwaters of Kumarakom, Kerala, for the second Sherpa meeting to address priority areas identified by India during its presidency. India aims to set an ambitious agenda for the G20 amid the current global turbulence of geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges. Edited excerpts from an interview:
