‘G20 will set the tone for WB, IMF reform’

It is important to first understand that due to covid and inflation, most emerging markets lost 20 years of work they’ve done on poverty reduction, literacy, education and health. Therefore, we need to accelerate the pace of both SDGs and climate action. In fact, both are two sides of the same coin, as it is the developing and poor countries that are most vulnerable to climate change. What has happened as a consequence of covid is that many countries in the developed world have offered large (stimulus) packages, and this has led to inflation. Now as developed countries increase their interest rates, there is a reversal of the flow of resources from emerging markets to the developed world. It should be the other way around because all productive efficiency, growth and development will happen in emerging markets. The institutions which were created in the post-World War II period have not been able to provide the flow of capital - long-term funding at low rates to emerging markets.