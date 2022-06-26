G-7 summit brings together leaders weakened by inflation, impatience at home

About 40% of registered voters surveyed said they approved of Mr. Biden’s handling of Ukraine, according to a poll released last week by Quinnipiac University, while 51% said they disapproved. The poll also found Americans divided on how much Mr. Biden should help Ukraine, with 26% saying they thought the U.S. was doing too much to help Ukraine, 27% saying the U.S. was doing too little, and 38% saying the level of assistance was “about right."

