G-7 summit brings together leaders weakened by inflation, impatience at home
- Several leaders are bracing for—or have already suffered—electoral setbacks, as economic worries plague voters on both sides of the Atlantic
Group of Seven leaders gathered at their summit on Sunday in a weakened position as the fallout from an intensifying economic war with Russia is beginning to bite, threatening popular support for Ukraine in their countries and potential fissures in their alliance against Moscow.
Group of Seven leaders gathered at their summit on Sunday in a weakened position as the fallout from an intensifying economic war with Russia is beginning to bite, threatening popular support for Ukraine in their countries and potential fissures in their alliance against Moscow.
The leaders, hosted by Germany at the foot of the Bavarian Alps, aim to display unity in their confrontation with Russia and sketch the outlines of a future Marshall Plan for the reconstruction of Ukraine. But an accumulation of political and economic problems at home looks likely to test their resolve in the coming months.
The leaders, hosted by Germany at the foot of the Bavarian Alps, aim to display unity in their confrontation with Russia and sketch the outlines of a future Marshall Plan for the reconstruction of Ukraine. But an accumulation of political and economic problems at home looks likely to test their resolve in the coming months.
“We’ve got to make sure we have us all stay together, and we are going to continue working on the economic challenges we face," President Biden said Sunday in a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Russian President Vladimir Putin “has been counting on from the beginning that somehow NATO and the G-7 would splinter," Mr. Biden said. “But we haven’t and we’re not going to."
Some come to this year’s meeting fresh from searing political setbacks, others are seeing their poll numbers decline ahead of elections. All are battling rises in food and energy prices that are set to intensify, and Europe, in particular, faces the specter of energy shortages and rationing this winter, which could plunge the continent into a deep recession.
The grim economic and political backdrop is sure to test the allies’ stamina, with some Western security officials now estimating that Moscow could sustain its military campaign in Ukraine well into next year, possibly exhausting both Kyiv and its Western backers.
“At some point, this is going to be a bit of a waiting game: what the Russians can sustain and what Europe is going to be prepared to sustain," Mr. Biden said ahead of his trip, when asked if he was concerned about the fatigue from the war affecting unity.
Mr. Biden has been buffeted with low approval ratings at home for months, as Americans contend with rising food and gas prices and now, higher interest rates. Many economists see a recession approaching, a possibility Mr. Biden has played down. The president also left for Europe as a Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion roiled the U.S., with protests breaking out across the country.
Democrats face the strong possibility of losing at least the House in the November midterm elections and have been growing frustrated with Mr. Biden’s handling of rising prices and a baby-formula shortage, among other issues. Increasingly, some party insiders and average voters question whether the 79-year-old president will or should seek a second term. Mr. Biden, who as a candidate pledged to renew ties with foreign allies strained under his predecessor, has said he would run again.
About 40% of registered voters surveyed said they approved of Mr. Biden’s handling of Ukraine, according to a poll released last week by Quinnipiac University, while 51% said they disapproved. The poll also found Americans divided on how much Mr. Biden should help Ukraine, with 26% saying they thought the U.S. was doing too much to help Ukraine, 27% saying the U.S. was doing too little, and 38% saying the level of assistance was “about right."
A majority of voters in the same poll, 62%, also said they disapproved of Mr. Biden’s handling of the economy.
White House officials said the state of the global economy in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion will be a key part of discussions at both the G-7 gathering and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s summit, which will begin on Wednesday in Madrid. As U.S. aid committed to Ukraine has reached $54 billion, Mr. Biden faces a challenge of sustaining support while addressing domestic problems.
“He’s trying to strike that balance," White House spokesman John Kirby said. “When he made clear that we were going to support Ukraine in this fight, literally for their lives, let alone their democracy, that there were going to be costs incurred and we are seeing that happen right now."
Inflation, which started before the war when pent-up demand collided with constrained supply chains as pandemic restrictions eased, has become entrenched in part because of rising gas and oil prices in the wake of the Ukraine war.
Those economic conditions back home will factor into what G-7 leaders decide on further action against Russia or modifying previously imposed sanctions, said Matthew Goodman, senior vice president for economics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies who previously served on the White House National Security Council.
“Any variation of new sanctions is probably not going to be helpful to the inflation story," Mr. Goodman said.
Europe has been particularly affected because of the conflict’s proximity and the region’s deeper economic and trade ties with Russia and Ukraine.
Like the U.S., the continent’s leading economies face political discontent and lower growth prospects as central banks rapidly tighten monetary conditions to counter inflation.
But conditions in Europe are worse in many respects: Unlike in the U.S., Europe has seen modest wage increases lately, which means real disposable incomes have been falling in the region, at times precipitously. And while the U.S. has plentiful fossil-fuel reserves, Europe is being squeezed by its own oil sanctions against Russia and Moscow’s throttling of natural-gas deliveries in response.
French President Emmanuel Macron was the first G-7 leader to see pocketbook issues translate into a political setback, having lost his majority in parliament at elections held earlier this month.
Now Mr. Macron and his pro-business party will have to haggle with far-right and far-left groups to pass any legislation, threatening political paralysis at least in the short term.
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, meanwhile, has seen his popularity, already dented by lockdown-breaking scandals earlier in the year, erode further because of spiraling food and energy prices.
Mr. Johnson’s Conservative Party suffered defeat in two special elections last week, including the loss of one of its heartland districts in the rural southwest of England. While he still has a large majority in the legislature, the losses prompted the resignation of the chairman of the Conservative Party, who said its supporters were distressed and disappointed by a recent series of poor electoral performances.
Inflation in the U.K. hit 9.1% in May compared with a year earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics—the fastest pace in all G-7 countries since the current surge began at the start of last year.
Germany is among those economies with the most to lose from a protracted confrontation with Russia.
Mr. Scholz’s government is struggling to reduce its reliance on Russian fossil fuels—it used to import 55% of its natural gas from Russia before the war, a proportion that has now dropped to 35%—but such an effort takes time, and Russia’s recent cutting of gas deliveries to the country is threatening to create a shortage this winter.
On Thursday, Berlin activated step two of its three-stage plan to tackle gas shortages, the last of which would see gas being rationed. Economists think this would make a recession inevitable, hitting manufacturers that use gas as fuel or as raw material.
So far, polls show German voters continue to support Ukraine and their government’s military aid for Kyiv. But Mr. Scholz’s own ratings have dropped lately, and while he won’t face voters again until 2025, his party lost a key regional election in May.
Days before the G-7 gathering, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi faced a split in his coalition government, following disagreements among party leaders over Italy’s support for Ukraine.
Josh Lipsky, director of the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center who previously worked on the Obama administration’s participation in global summits, said G-7 leaders will try to highlight their shared challenges to help their political standing back home by making the case that the economic problems are global.
“When you go to a group of people facing the headwinds together, you can feel a little resilience, but then the question is, what can you actually do about it as a coordinated group or as individual economies," Mr. Lipsky said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text