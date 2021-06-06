G7 tax consensus sets stage for broader talks on digital services taxation

The deal proposes taxation rights to countries which are markets for offshore digital economy firms—even those where these firms are not physically present. “We commit to reach an equitable solution on the allocation of taxing rights, with market countries awarded taxing rights on at least 20% of profit exceeding a 10% margin for the largest and most profitable multinational enterprises," said a communique by the G7, made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and US, plus EU.

