G7 to discuss joint release of emergency oil reserves: Report

Reuters
Updated9 Mar 2026, 12:52 PM IST
Pumpjacks work the wells operated by Chevron at Midway-Sunset field near Fellows, north of Taft, in Kern County, California, on March 8, 2026. Oil prices surged above $100 a barrel for the first time in nearly four years on March 8 over worries that the spiralling Middle East war could create prolonged supply disruptions.(AFP)

The Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers will discuss on Monday a joint release of oil from emergency reserves coordinated by the International Energy Agency, the Financial Times reported.

Three G7 countries, including the U.S., have so far expressed support for the idea, the FT said citing sources, and added that the ministers and the IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol will hold a call to discuss the impact of the Iran war.

The report comes as oil prices surged more than 25% on Monday to their highest levels since mid-2022 as some major producers cut supplies and fears of prolonged shipping disruptions gripped the market due to the expanding U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

The IEA and the G7 presidency did not respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.

Oil Prices
