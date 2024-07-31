Economy
Game, set, match: Free pass likely for foreign investors in online gaming
Shouvik Das , Mihir Mishra 5 min read 31 Jul 2024, 06:15 AM IST
Summary
- Despite no specific ban, gaming companies have struggled to attract foreign funds in the face of reluctant banks and government agencies. A clear green light on FDI may breathe life into the industry, whose revenue has been largely driven by real-money games such as fantasy sports and rummy.
The government is discussing whether to permit 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in online gaming, in a potential relief for the stricken sector navigating hefty tax demands under a legal haze.
