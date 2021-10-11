Gati Shakti masterplan aims at holistic infra development

The Gati Shakti master plan which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to unveil on Wednesday for multi-modal connectivity to economic zones will aim at breaking inter-ministerial silos and lay the foundation of holistic Infrastructure development in the country through integrated planning and coordinated implementation for seamless movement of people, goods and services.

“In order to minimize disruptions and to have better cost efficiencies, there is a need to synchronise the activities relating to greenfield roads, rail, etc and laying of utilities like cables, gas lines, electricity in an area by effectively coordinating between central agencies, state agencies, urban local bodies and the private sector. The Plan lays down a framework for the 16 infrastructure ministries to engage in this direction," a government official said under condition of anonymity.

Government is creating a new institutional mechanism to coordinate the implementation of the master plan. According to the plan, a Network Planning Group (NPG) of technical experts from each ministry will examine projects of infrastructure connectivity of ministries which are costing more than ₹500 crore included under multimodal infrastructure classification. The projects cleared by the NPG will be sent to an Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS) under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary for approving any changes in the Master Plan to meet any emerging requirements. The Logistics Division which will be shifted from commerce to the industry department will operationalize the Network Planning Group (NPG) and act as secretariat to the Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS).

"It will resolve issues of disjointed planning, lack of standardisation, issues of clearances and timely creation and optimal utilisation of capacities. It seeks to use latest technologies like a Geographic Information System base Enterprise Resource Planning with over 200 layers of evidence-based decision making, planning tools for route planning, dashboard based periodic monitoring and use for latest satellite imagery," the official added.

The National Master Plan has been developed by BISAG-N (Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics) and has been prepared in dynamic Geographic Information System (GIS) platform wherein data on specific action plan of all the departments have been incorporated within a comprehensive database. The comprehensive map provides a bird’s eye view of infrastructure development with key layers based on completion timelines of various Economic Zones, Infrastructure & Utilities across the country. “The digital system is an overarching software where individual Ministries will be given separate user identification (login ids) to update their data on a periodic basis. The data of all the individual Ministries will be integrated in one platform which will be available for planning, review and monitoring by the Network Planning Group," the official said.

During his Independence Day address this August, Prime Minister Modi had announced formation of Gati Shakti. Along with modern infrastructure, he said, there is a great need for adopting a holistic and integrated approach in infrastructure construction.

“In the near future, we are going to launch the National Master Plan of Prime Minister ‘Gati Shakti’ which will be a huge scheme and fulfill the dreams of crores of countrymen. This scheme of more than 100 lakh crores rupees will result in new employment opportunities for lakhs of youth," PM Modi said.

