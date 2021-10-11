Gati Shakti masterplan aims at holistic infra development

The National Master Plan has been developed by BISAG-N (Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics) and has been prepared in dynamic Geographic Information System (GIS) platform wherein data on specific action plan of all the departments have been incorporated within a comprehensive database. The comprehensive map provides a bird’s eye view of infrastructure development with key layers based on completion timelines of various Economic Zones, Infrastructure & Utilities across the country. “The digital system is an overarching software where individual Ministries will be given separate user identification (login ids) to update their data on a periodic basis. The data of all the individual Ministries will be integrated in one platform which will be available for planning, review and monitoring by the Network Planning Group," the official said.