Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a ₹100 lakh crore national master plan for multi-modal connectivity that aims to develop infrastructure to reduce logistic costs and boost the economy.

Modi said taxpayers' money in the past was 'insulted' through a lethargic approach to development work, with departments working in silos and there was no coordination on projects.

Development, he said, is not possible without quality infrastructure and the government has now resolved to develop it in a holistic manner.

Here are the seven things to know about PM's ambitious infrastructure plan

Gati Shakti: The plan aims to lend more power and speed to projects by connecting all concerned departments on one platform. The infrastructure schemes of various ministries and state governments will be designed and executed with a common vision.

The target is also to cut logistic costs, increase cargo handling capacity and reduce the turnaround time.

Gati Shakti joins different departments for the coordinated development of projects from road to railways, aviation to agriculture

PM Gati Shakti plan involves the creation of a common umbrella platform through which infrastructure projects can be planned and implemented in an efficacious manner by way of coordination between various ministries/departments on a real-time basis.

With more visibility and availability of information and data on a real-time basis, there will be efficient implementation of infrastructure projects, less information asymmetry between ministries, reduction in working in silos as well as fewer delays due to lack of coordination between various government agencies.

Earlier, the government says there was a wide gap between macro planning and micro implementation problems. And due to that, there is a lack of coordination, lack of advance information, thinking. Moreover, the government says working in silos is also leading to hampered construction and wastage of budget.

PM Gati Shakti plan will address this as working on the basis of the master plan will lead to optimum utilisation of resources.

The government also hopes that the Gati Shakti plan not only brings together the government process and its various stakeholders but also helps to integrate different modes of transportation. “This is an extension of holistic governance", the Prime Minister said during the launch.

