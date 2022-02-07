NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday outlined recent economic measures and said that the PM Gati Shakti mission presents holistic approach to solve our infrastructure challenges.

Speaking at the Lok Sabha during the motion of thanks to the President's address, said that the government's emphasis is on proper connectivity.

"PM Gati Shakti will reduce logistics costs and this will benefit local industries," he said.

On several vital economic indicators, he noted that foreign direct investment (FDI) and foreign portfolio investment (FPI) have been at record levels in the current financial year.

He also said that the government focus is to strengthen small farmers and the rural economy.

"Those who have ruled the nation for so many years and are used to living in palatial houses have forgotten to speak about the welfare of the small farmer. For India's progress, it is important to empower the small farmer. The small farmer will strengthen India's progress," Modi said.

Observing that the world has taken note of India's economic strides amid the pandemic, he said that the number of startups in the country has gone up to over 60,000 now, from 500 in 2014.

He projected that India will have 100 unicorns in a short time period going ahead.

Modi also spoke of the Make In India initiative and said that India now wants to be self-sufficient in the defence sector.

Responding to the Rahul Gandhi's recent comment on government's support for a handful of business houses, Modi said: "We do not agree with the approach of scaring our youth, wealth creators and entrepreneurs."

"One can have suggestions on 'Make in India' but which mindset can say it will fail? Those making fun of 'Make in India' have become a joke themselves," Modi retorted.

Further, taking potshots at the Congress party and the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, he said that Nehru and other leaders of the party including former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram had on occasions given up on rising inflation citing global factor, while the current NDA government has kept inflation under control even amid the pandemic.

Comparing numbers during the UPA and NDA governments, he said that during 2009-14 the inflation was above 10%, while during 2014-2020 inflation was under 5%. "Even during the pandemic, inflation is 5.2% this year, while food inflation is less than 3%," Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that reining in inflation has been a key motive of the government.

Talking of initiatives taken to support the poor, he said: "Earlier, gas connection was a status symbol. Now, the poorest of the poor have access to it and that is why it is very gladdening. The poor have access to bank accounts, DBT is helping in service delivery...these are major changes."

