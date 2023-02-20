Gati Shakti regional workshop for western and central zone held in Goa
The workshop featured discussions on use cases of National Master Plan adoption by central ministries & state departments for planning and acted as a platform for mutual learning among the states and central ministries/departments, said commerce ministry
NEW DELHI : First PM Gati Shakti regional workshop for Western and Central Zone was held in Goa on Monday.
