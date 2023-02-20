NEW DELHI : First PM Gati Shakti regional workshop for Western and Central Zone was held in Goa on Monday.

“The workshop featured discussions on use cases of National Master Plan (NMP) adoption by Central Ministries & State Departments for planning and acted as a platform for mutual learning among the States and Central Ministries/Departments," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

Addressing the workshop virtually, Secretary, DPIIT Anurag Jain said that PM Gati Shakti will kickstart the virtuous cycle of pulling in private investments, increasing production, employment and growth. “The NMP was launched to propel the nation towards achieving the goal of Atma Nirbhar Bharat."

Jain added that the root cause of many problems faced by the common man is the huge disconnect between macro level planning and its implementation at the micro level. “The Gati Shakti NMP is huge step towards resolving the same."

He said that synergies can be built to ensure integrated planning, synchronized implementation and monitoring of infrastructure, economic and social sector projects/schemes through this platform.

Special Secretary, DPIIT, Sumita Dawra observed that since the launch of PM Gati Shakti on Oct 13, 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several milestones such as the launch of a National Logistics Policy has been achieved.

Tracing the progress made under PM Gati Shakti NMP, Dawra added that as of today over 1300 layers have been uploaded. “30 Individual portals of Central Ministries and 36 States/UTs State Master Plan portals have also been developed."