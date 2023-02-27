GCC to appoint negotiator for talks with India
- Both the countries agreed to resume the trade talks in November last year when commerce minister Piyush Goyal and Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf, Secretary General, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) met.
NEW DELHI : Talks on a free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries could gather pace as GCC is set to appoint a chief negotiator next month, people aware of the development said.
