GCC to appoint negotiator for talks with India

“First of all the scope of the deal needs to be finalized. Initial talks to ascertain the scope of the deal have happened and 90% of the items that would be negotiated has been agreed. It will take a year to complete the negotiations as all six member countries in the GCC have their chief negotiators. And then there is a GCCs chief negotiator. So after each round they will consult among themselves and that will take time. The intent of a deal has been announced and the meetings will start soon," another official added.