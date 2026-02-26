India is set to adopt a new GDP series with 2022-23 as the base year, replacing the 2011-12 series currently in use. While base revisions are a routine statistical exercise, this update comes after a gap of nearly 10 years.
GDP base year reset: Are India’s data quality concerns finally being addressed?
SummaryAs India shifts to 2022-23 as the new base year for measuring GDP, here’s a simple look at the key data concerns raised over the years—and whether the latest revision fixes them.
