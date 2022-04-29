GDP can grow at 6.5-8.5%, need to reduce debt: RBI

MUMBAI : The recovery in economic activity in India remains “stimulus-dependent", the Reserve Bank of India said in its annual currency and finance report, at a time new risks to growth and inflation have emerged from the war in Ukraine and monetary policy normalization in the US. In the report themed Revive and Reconstruct, RBI said the Indian economy can sustain a medium-term, steady-state GDP growth of 6.5-8.5%, consistent with reforms blueprint.

