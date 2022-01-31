GDP contraction improves in 6.6% in FY21, core sector grows by 3.8%

The government revised upwards the GDP estimates for FY20-21 to a contraction of 6.6% versus provisional estimates of 7.3% contraction earlier, which showed that the economy had performed better than earlier expected during the peak pandemic year.

The government also revised upwards its nominal GDP growth for FY21 to contraction of 1.4% from contraction of 3% earlier, according to data from Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The improvement between the preliminary and revised estimates was led by a considerable uptick in private consumption and valuables, followed by government expenditure and net exports as well as a mild revision in gross fixed capital formation, according to experts.

Meanwhile, output of eight core sector industries improved marginally in December versus November, when it grew at the slowest pace in eight months, official data released on Monday showed, in an indication of slowing momentum in the Indian economy.

Core sector grew by 3.8% in December against 3.4% in November on better show by coal, cement and refinery products. Barring crude oil and steel, all sectors recorded positive growth in December 2021. Production of eight infrastructure sectors expanded by a mere 0.4 per cent in December last year.

The improved numbers also reflected strong performance on the fiscal deficit, with official data indicating that government’s deficit in nine months to December 31, 2021 remained in the narrow range of just 50.4% of the full year target, boosted by a rise in tax collections and improved dividend earnings from PSUs.

According to data released by Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Monday, the fiscal deficit for April-December period touched ₹7,59,366 crore remaining much less than the previous year. The government has budgeted a fiscal deficit of target of ₹15,06,812 crore for FY22.

With regard to the GDP, the real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for the years 2020-21 and 2019-20 stands at ₹135.58 lakh crore and ₹145.16 lakh crore, respectively, showing a contraction of 6.6% during 2020-21 as compared to growth of 3.7% during 2019-20.

“Nominal GDP or GDP at current prices for the year 2020-21 is estimated at ₹198.01 lakh crore as against ₹200.75 lakh crore for the year 2019-20, showing a contraction of 1.4% during 2020-21 as compared to growth of 6.2% during 2019-20," the ministry added.

In terms of real GVA, or gross value added, the government revised its estimates upwards for FY21 to contraction of 4.8% from contraction of 6.2% earlier, as against growth of 3.8% in 2019-20.

“The revised estimates have revealed a modest narrowing of the contraction in GDP and GVA in the pandemic-infested FY2021," said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA Limited.

All components except agri and financial real estate and professional services on the production side and government consumption expenditure on the demand side continued to report a on-year de-growth in FY21, she noted.

The change in the GVA growth has been led by an improved performance of manufacturing, construction, and financial, real estate and professional services, the key sectors with a hefty weight of 49% in the economy, which more than offset the downward revision in agriculture, mining and quarrying, electricity, trade etc and public administration, defense and other services.

Nayar added that when compared with the revised estimate for FY2021, the First Advance Estimate for GDP for FY2022 implies a lower growth of 8.8%. “This is closer to our forecast of the GDP expansion in FY2022, following the mild disruption caused by the third wave."

However, for FY20, the government revised the GDP growth to 3.7% from 4% earlier.

“Major reason for slower growth in FY20 is consumption slowdown is sharper (FY19: 7.1% and FY20: 5.2%) than estimated earlier (7.6% and 5.5%), but consumption slowdown in private consumption in FY21 is shallow now at -6.0% compared to -9.1% earlier. Since proportion of consumption is GDP is closer to 57%, FY21 growth contraction is lower than estimated earlier," said Devendra Kumar Pant, Chief Economist, India Ratings & Research.

IRR’s Pant added that gross savings in FY21 estimated at ₹55.92 trillion down from ₹59.96 trillion, which has resulted in savings rate (savings as percentage of GDP) declining to 28.2% in FY21 from 29.9% in FY20.

“Interestingly savings rate of private financial corporations (3bp) and households (260bp) increased in FY21 and savings rate of general government increased 360bp. This along with sequential decline in savings rate from FY18 is keeping interest rate elevated," he added.

On the core sector, the modest growth is expected to have an impact IIP numbers too, the numbers for which is expected to released later in the month. “Accordingly, we expect the IIP to report a feeble rise of less than 2% on a YoY basis in that month, and print below the expansion displayed by the core sector for the fourth consecutive month," ICRA’s Nayar added.

