GDP expands 4.1% in March quarter

“Some of the numbers are impressive, like coal, which grew by 28.8% and power by 10.7%. This is difficult to reconcile with the power crisis that was there in April, with a shortage of coal and power being reported. Evidently, this was not the case. IIP growth too can be expected to be in the higher single-digit range of 6-8% based on these growth rates for the core sector," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.