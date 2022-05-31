GDP grows 8.7% in 2021-22 but there’s little to celebrate in that

Retail inflation has been in single digits despite wholesale inflation remaining in double digits since April 2021. The difference between the two rates of inflation has come down over the months. It peaked at around 10% in November and has come down to 7.3% in March, implying that companies are now passing on the higher cost of raw materials to their end consumers, in the form of higher prices for products and services.

