GDP: How consumers saved the day as polls took government spending to backseat
Summary
- Beyond the headline number, the GDP data released last week threw many surprises, underpinning the resilience in economic activity. The growth in gross value added was 6.84%, the highest in three quarters, and, more importantly, private consumption bounced back after trailing for many quarters.
The Indian economy grew 6.65% in the first quarter of the current financial year, a notable slowdown from the 7.76% recorded in the previous quarter. This deceleration was anticipated, driven by reduced government spending and the reversal of the statistical effect of a low subsidy outgo.