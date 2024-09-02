GDP: How consumers saved the day as polls took government spending to backseat

Deflator dissonance

While output is first estimated at prevailing market prices (‘nominal’), it needs to be ‘deflated’ to determine an inflation-adjusted ‘real’ growth. For much of 2023, low wholesale inflation kept the gap between nominal and real growth low. This began to change as wholesale inflation left the negative territory in November 2023 and rose to as much as 2.04% in July 2024. As a result, the real GVA growth of 6.84% was as much as 3 percentage points lower than the nominal growth.