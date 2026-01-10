The week in charts: GDP growth estimate, trade deficit concerns, services PMI

₹10,000 crore: The outlay the Centre is considering for a national programme to build girls’ hostels in over 800 districts, Mint reported. The proposal envisages at least one dedicated hostel for girl students in each of these districts over the next five years. 94 per dollar: The level of rupee UBS Investment Bank expects in FY27 as structural headwinds, such as persistent capital outflows, are expected to outweigh temporary relief from easing trade tensions. 5.1: The magnitude of the earthquake which hit central Assam early morning on Monday. The epicentre of the tremor, which was near Assam’s Morigaon district, also affected Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.