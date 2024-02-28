Q3 GDP data tomorrow: Growth seen at 6.8% with slight moderation likely in economic activity, says SBI's Ecowrap
The State Bank of India's (SBI) research 'Ecowrap' believes that the GDP growth for the December quarter of the fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24) is likely to be 6.8 percent, assuming no changes to the base figures.
The State Bank of India's (SBI) research 'Ecowrap' believes that the GDP growth for the December quarter of the fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24) – to be announced tomorrow – is likely to be 6.8 percent, assuming no changes to the base figures. However, there is potential for it to reach 7 percent in case of any downward revisions in the GDP growth figures for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2023 (Q3FY23). These revisions in the previous year's data could positively impact the current year's growth figures.