GDP growth may have declined to 3.5% in Q4: Icra

The nascent recovery in the contact-intensive services, following the widening vaccination coverage, was halted by the restrictions related to the third wave of Covid-19 in India in Jan-Feb 2022. Accordingly, Icra projects a halving in the growth of trade, hotels, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting (THTCS) to ~3% in Q4 FY2022 from 6.1% in Q3 FY2022. However, with a pick-up in bank credit growth and bond issuance amidst lower bank deposit growth and FII outflows, Icra expects the GVA growth of financial, real estate and professional services to have risen somewhat to ~5% in Q4 FY2022 from 4.6% in Q3 FY2022.