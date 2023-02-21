GDP growth projected at 4.6% in December quarter: SBI economists
Group chief economic adviser at SBI Soumya Kanti Ghosh expects an upward revision in growth to 7 per cent for the full fiscal, up from 6.8 per cent projected earlier.
Economists at the State Bank of India (SBI) have projected a GDP growth of 4.6 per cent for the December quarter, citing that as many as 30 high frequency indicators are not as robust as they were in the previous quarters.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×