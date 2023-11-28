GDP growth projection for Q2 and what it means, in charts
Summary
- Should Q2 GDP come in as predicted, it would be higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s projection of 6.5%.
At a time when worries over a slowdown in global economic growth are far from over, high inflation is still a risk, and extreme weather conditions have hurt farm output, India’s GDP growth in the July-September quarter is likely to come in at 6.8%, according to a Mint poll of 18 economists, who put the growth in the range of 6.4-7.2%. The data is set for release on Thursday.