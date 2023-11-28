GDP growth projection for Q2 and what it means, in charts

At country’s ‘service’

While mining, manufacturing, electricity generation and construction are expected to see better growth in the second quarter, services sector may see a moderation. But despite the moderation, it is likely to remain the biggest contributor to GDP growth, as per Barclays estimates, which expects services sector growth to be around 7.7%. In the June quarter, services had grown 10.3%, outpacing growth of 4.7% in manufacturing and 7.9% in construction. Strong growth is also expected from construction, mainly due to robust capex by both central and state governments and lesser disruption in the monsoon months due to low rainfall compared to past years.