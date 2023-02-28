GDP growth slows to 4.4% in Dec qtr

Monthly exports have weakened since October due to a global decline in demand, as major economies raised interest rates to address stubborn inflation. Excluding November, exports have declined in three out of four months since October. In January, merchandise exports dropped for the second consecutive month, declining by approximately 6% due to weakened demand across major markets such as the US and Europe. According to Dipti Deshpande, principal economist at rating agency Crisil Ltd, the slowdown in growth in the December quarter was driven by both external and domestic factors. “The global demand slowdown — particularly for goods — had already begun to hurt India’s export and industrial growth in the second quarter. On top of this, the third quarter also reflected waning momentum in domestic consumption demand," Deshpande said.