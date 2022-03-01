GDP growth slows to 5.4% in Oct-Dec

“The most encouraging piece of the disaggregated GDP data is the 7% expansion in private consumption in Q3 FY22, which coupled with the mild rise in current consumer confidence in January despite the onset of the third wave, bodes well for the outlook for demand and capacity utilization. However, the feeble 2% rise in gross fixed capital formation was the biggest disappointment, reiterating the tentativeness of the investment cycle," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA.