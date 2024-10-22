Kerala’s 500 days challenge: Can ‘God’s own country’ become a Gujarat?

The state saw significant success in population control decades ago. This has meant that the share of the elderly population in society is much higher than the rest of the country. The government estimates those above 60 years of age to account for 17% of the population as against the Indian average of 7%. “Kerala is fast becoming the geriatric capital of the country," says Harilal. The state’s pension bill and social security spending are on the rise. So are the healthcare expenses as Kerala offers free universal healthcare for its people.