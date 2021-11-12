GDP may grow 9-11% in FY22, 7% in FY23: Bibek Debroy

The newly constituted EAC-PM has not had its first meeting yet. Until the first meeting, I don’t know what the view of the EAC is on growth prospects in FY23. What I am saying is my view. I think the real GDP growth rate in FY23 can be anywhere between 6-7%. It will be difficult to be more precise. The base effect will be gone. There are two questions to be asked. One, much of what the government has done in the nature of reforms has been what broadly economists would call supply-side measures. Supply-side reforms will take some time to have their impact. In the infrastructure sector, studies show 18 months to two years. The government has done a lot in the infrastructure sector. The first question to be asked is whether this timeline is over. This coincides with the covid timeline. Is that timeline over or are we still counting it? A lot of what this government has done since May 2014 is a cleaning up, whether it is bringing the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act or rolling out the goods and services tax (GST). That clean-up brings efficiency in the medium term but in the short term it can have an impact. You will able to tolerate the adverse impact on growth because of the efficiency gains it brings. The second question to be asked is whether that cleaning up is over or whether we are in the midst of that cleaning up. To both these questions, if I think the supply-side time lag is over and the clean-up is over, I will probably say the real GDP growth is 7% in 2022-23. If I think it will take a little bit longer, then I will probably say 6%.