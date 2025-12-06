Experts have always raised questions about some of the issues in GDP data, such as high discrepancies and a lack of transparency over deflators, among others. In Q2 as well, high discrepancies—the mismatch in estimates between production and expenditure approaches—were witnessed, a Mint analysis showed. Nearly half of the growth came from this. The good thing is that the statistics ministry will release a new series in February 2026, which may address many of these issues.