GDP Report Shows Economic Growth Slowed in First Quarter

U.S. economic growth slipped in the first quarter in the midst of still-high inflation and rising interest rates, adding to worries about a possible recession later this year.
U.S. gross domestic product, a measure of the value of all the goods and services produced in the country, rose at an inflation- and seasonally-adjusted 1.1% annual rate from January to March, a significant slowdown from 2.6% growth in the fourth quarter, the Commerce Department said Thursday.
Consumption, the main driver of the economy, was a bright spot. Fueled by an ability to spend from higher incomes and built-up savings, consumers propped up growth with a surge of buying early in the year that has since abated.
Businesses pulled back sharply, drawing down inventories, cutting equipment purchases and reducing housing investment.
Many economists expect the economy to slow even more as the year progresses, predicting a recession in the second half of the year as the Federal Reserve continues its campaign to cool the economy and lower inflation.
“Both CEOs and consumers are looking around the corner and not expecting good things in the six to nine months ahead," said Erik Lundh, principal economist at the Conference Board, adding that there is evidence that an economic slowdown started at the end of last year.
The Fed has been trying to slow growth below its long-run trend of around 2%. While that happened last quarter, the report also reflected firm underlying demand, as a solid labor market drove overall consumer spending.
That likely keeps the central bank on track for another interest-rate increase at its meeting next week. The Fed has raised rates aggressively over the past year, bringing its benchmark federal-funds rate to a range between 4.75% and 5%.
Stocks rallied Thursday after strong corporate earnings helped reverse a selloff earlier this week, with Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. leading the way. Bond yields rose after inflation figures in the GDP report solidified investor expectations of another Fed rate increase.
Personal-consumption expenditures rose 3.7% in the first quarter as consumers spent more on goods and services, the Commerce Department said. That was the fastest pace since the second quarter of 2021 and up from 1% in the prior quarter, the department said.
Consumer spending and hiring have more recently slowed along with other signs of a cooling economy. Retail sales, a partial picture of consumer spending, home sales and manufacturing output all fell last month.
Inflation remains high. The personal-consumption expenditures price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, increased at a 4.2% annual rate in the first quarter, up from a 3.9% increase in the fourth quarter and well above the Fed’s 2% target.
Analysts are watching to see whether recent banking stress following the failure of two midsize banks leads to tighter lending conditions for businesses and households that weigh on the economy.
“The tighter credit supply will start to bite," said Jan Groen, an economist at TD Securities.
Some consumers are pulling back.
Jim Cox, a retired piano tuner in Xenia, Ohio, said prices for groceries, model-train parts and cars have all gone up. Mr. Cox said he delayed a vehicle trade-in after getting a lease quote from an auto dealership that was more than double his current monthly rate of around $400 a month.
“We don’t know what we’ll do," he said. “We may have to go get a used car."
The labor market remains relatively strong against the backdrop of a broader economic slowdown. Employment gains have fallen from high levels during 2021 and 2022, at the height of the pandemic rebound.
Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, are elevated somewhat from January levels, but remain historically low, the Labor Department said in a separate report Thursday. New filings have generally trended higher in the past couple of months in the midst of a series of layoffs in technology, finance and other industries.
The Commerce Department’s report showed businesses cutting back in the first quarter.
The housing market, sensitive to rising interest rates, continued to be a drag on the economy. Residential investment declined 4.2% in the first quarter, but that came after two quarters of much larger declines.
Businesses pulled back on investing in equipment, such as trucks, restaurant fryers and manufacturing milling machines, with nonresidential equipment investment declining 7.3%, the largest drop since early in the pandemic.
Companies drawing down their inventories weighed on growth. When companies turn to their inventories, there is less of a need to produce or make new purchases to meet demand. Once inventories are thinned, historically, output generally picks up as companies look to restock shelves.
Pandemic and supply-chain disruptions have made it challenging for many firms to know how much inventory to keep on hand or to order, businesses have said.
Caliber Metals Inc. makes metal drip edges, a product used on residential roofs, at its factory in New Baltimore, Mich. Bill Harber Jr. of the company expects sales this year to be about 5% below record 2022 results, if interest rates continue to increase and new-home builders pull back.
“We are expecting a busy spring," he said. “We don’t know how long that is going to last if the Fed keeps hiking interest rates."
Brian Bethune, an economics professor at Boston College, said smaller companies are likely to be hurt by a pullback in bank lending, as they don’t have easy access to other forms of capital, such as bonds. Companies of all sizes use financing of different types and lengths to pay for expansions or even inventories while they wait for sales.
“The small businesses are pretty exposed. They are typically borrowing from the bank," he said. “They don’t have the luxury of issuing long-term debt."