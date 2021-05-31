NEW DELHI: India’s economy grew at 1.6% in the March quarter against 0.5% in the preceding December quarter, signaling that economic activity was gathering momentum before the second wave of coronavirus pandemic hit the economy.

Data released by the Central Statistics Office showed Indian economy shrank 7.3% in FY21 due to the impact of the first wave of the pandemic last year instead of 8% contraction estimated earlier.

During the March quarter, gross value added (GVA)—another method of measuring economic activity in the country—grew 3.7% against 1% in the December quarter. Most economists consider GVA to be a better measure of measuring production in the economy in the current circumstances.

In the March quarter, manufacturing activity rebounded to grow at 6.9% against 1.7% in December quarter. Construction (14.5%) and public expenditure (2.3%) and electricity (9.1%) also recovered in March quarter compared to the December quarter.

Even though June quarter of FY22 is expected to show double digit growth owing to a 24.4% contraction during the same quarter a year ago, the second wave of the pandemic would significantly reduce overall growth in FY22. Most professional forecasters are now projecting less than double digit growth in FY22. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Monday slashed its growth projection for India for FY22 to 9.9% from 12.6% estimated in March.

The business confidence of Indian companies also dipped to its lowest in three quarters in May, after posting a decadal high in the previous survey as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit the country, according to the latest quarterly Business Confidence Survey by industry lobby group Ficci.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.