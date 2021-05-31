GDP shrinks 7.3% in FY21 on covid first wave impact

Even though June quarter of FY22 is expected to show double digit growth owing to a 24.4% contraction during the same quarter a year ago, the second wave of the pandemic would significantly reduce overall growth in FY22. Most professional forecasters are now projecting less than double digit growth in FY22. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Monday slashed its growth projection for India for FY22 to 9.9% from 12.6% estimated in March.