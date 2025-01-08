GDP slowdown? First estimate is not the last word: What past data shows
Summary
- GDP estimation undergoes several revisions over a period of time but the first advance estimates form the basis of projections in the Union Budget, presented in early February.
The Indian economy is expected to grow at a sharply slower rate of 6.4% in 2024-25, according to the first advance estimates released by the statistics ministry on Tuesday. This subdued growth projection, coupled with nominal GDP growth anticipated to remain below 10%, poses challenges for the upcoming Budget exercise. However, these initial estimates are often revised significantly in subsequent releases and have historically tended to underestimate actual growth, according to a Mint analysis.