GDP slowdown? First estimate is not the last word: What past data shows

The full-year GDP growth projection is calculated three months before the fiscal year ends, with the statistics ministry extrapolating data based on economic trends observed during the first six to nine months. "The bias in the first advance estimate is tied to the economy's performance in the first half of the year, with weaker growth leading to a lower overall number and stronger growth resulting in a higher figure," said Abhishek Upadhyay, an economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.