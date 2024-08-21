Geely Auto Posts Record First-Half Profit on Exports, Hybrids

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd., the Hong Kong-listed arm of billionaire Li Shufu’s car empire, posted a record first-half profit — buoyed by surging exports and demand for electric cars.

(Bloomberg) -- Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd., the Hong Kong-listed arm of billionaire Li Shufu’s car empire, posted a record first-half profit — buoyed by surging exports and demand for electric cars. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Net income rose more than six-fold to 10.6 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) in the six months ended June 30 from a year earlier, the automaker said in a statement Wednesday. Revenue climbed 47% to 107.31 billion yuan.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Vehicle deliveries gained 41% in the first half to 955,730 units, with EVs and plug-in hybrids leading the growth. The strong performance saw Geely raise its 2024 sales target to 2 million vehicles from 1.9 million. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Geely continues to build on the momentum of its plug-in hybrid range, with the affordable Galaxy series launching new cars such as the E5 electric SUV. Premium Zeekr brand has refreshed existing models, including the global editions of Zeekr’s minivan 009 and X compact SUV.

“In the face of the slowdown in the growth rate of China’s passenger car market and the increasingly fierce price competition, the group has adopted the strategy of ‘striving for progress while maintaining stability’," the company said in a statement.

“This strategy enabled the group’s sales performance in the first half of 2024 (to) exceed management’s expectations and reach a record high," it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For more details from the earnings report, click here.

However, increasing trade barriers are clouding the outlook for global expansion. The European Commission on Tuesday proposed a 19.3% provisional tariff on EV imports by Geely’s brands — slightly lower than first announced — and the US has quadrupled tariffs on Chinese EVs to more than 100%, effectively locking them out of the market. Other countries including Turkey and Canada have taken or considering similar actions.

Polestar, the EV brand controlled by Geely Auto’s parent, saw a 42% decline in exports to the EU in July after the provisional tariffs came into effect. Its shipments in the first seven months fell 37%, according to research from Dataforce. The Swedish-origin brand is separately listed in the US, but its challenges mirror those facing Geely Auto’s EV exports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To avoid the tariffs, Zeekr has said it’s working to shift some production to Europe, while other Geely Holding-controlled brands including Polestar and Volvo Cars AB are in the process of moving manufacturing of some of their models to South Carolina and Belgium.

Geely Auto is also battling an ultra competitive domestic market, where a price war has hit the bottom line of automakers, and a weakening economy has weighed on consumer spending for big ticket items like new cars. In an attempt to boost auto spending, the government has introduced a cash-for-clunkers incentive for buyers who trade in old vehicles for new qualifying EVs and fuel-efficient gasoline cars, with rebates of up to 20,000 yuan.

The subsidy would benefit manufacturers including Geely, as Bloomberg NEF expects the policy to potentially drive sales of 1.1 million EVs, worth around $26 billion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

--With assistance from Anthony Palazzo.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com