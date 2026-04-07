Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has introduced a global tender inquiry feature, enabling overseas suppliers to participate in government bids, as India seeks to leverage free trade agreements (FTAs) such as the one with the UK to boost cross-border commerce, its chief executive officer (CEO) Mihir Kumar said.
GeM opens door for overseas sellers to bid for government orders
SummaryThe public procurement platform now supports multi-currency bidding, and is tightening oversight of listings and seller behaviour using data analytics, even as transactions in FY26 fell due to a decline in procurement by the ministry of coal.
Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has introduced a global tender inquiry feature, enabling overseas suppliers to participate in government bids, as India seeks to leverage free trade agreements (FTAs) such as the one with the UK to boost cross-border commerce, its chief executive officer (CEO) Mihir Kumar said.
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