GeM opens door for overseas sellers to bid for government orders

On concerns related to the irregularities on the platform, Kumar said that GeM is closely monitoring prices and product listings. “We check whether prices are abnormally high or low and whether product specifications and catalog details are appropriate. We have denied listing of about 10.5 lakh offerings. We have also reviewed around 19 lakh catalogs and removed approximately 91,000 catalogs after review. In addition, we are working on suspected cases of cartelisation using AI and machine learning tools to analyse data and identify cases that require investigation,” he added.