Cold stats, warm spirits: Inside the Gen Z protest that redefined India

“We did it!” shouted 25-year-old Simpi Yadav, beaming, as news broke Saturday afternoon of Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as India’s education minister. Just four days earlier, she had quietly boarded a train from Nagpur to Delhi and headed straight to Jantar Mantar, the beating heart of the student uprising this year.
Yadav joined students from across the country who had begun gathering in Delhi in late June to demand Pradhan’s resignation over this year’s undergraduate medical entrance exam papers being leaked, which had forced millions of students to re-take the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).
While that was the trigger, the broader issue raised by the protesters, including Yadav, centred around education reforms. The protest was called off on 25 July after Pradhan put in his papers.
During the day, Yadav painted posters, raised slogans, and ate the free food sent by people in solidarity. At night, she found shelter in a nearby Gurdwara. Driven to demand accountability from a government she felt had failed her, Simpi’s story was one of systemic neglect: constrained by her family’s strained financial background, private education was never an option.
The domino effect landed her in a basic B.Sc programme instead of her dream course, engineering. This led to negligible job prospects, with internships capped at a mere ₹3,000–4,000 a month. She now earns a modest living by tutoring school students.
“We have been left behind. We want (Prime Minister) Modi ji to take action to secure the next generation’s future,” she said as she sat among thousands of protesters who had turned up at Jantar Mantar following reports of police brutality on 20 July during their march to Parliament.
Simpi’s story is that of millions of young Indians who play an important role in India’s global standing but have been left behind in what economists have described for more than a decade as a jobless growth story.