Gender equality in agriculture could add $1 trillion to world economy1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 08:02 PM IST
Eliminating discrimination against women in agriculture could increase the size of the world economy and reduce hunger at a time when a record 345 million people are expected to face acute food insecurity.
