These were released on 4 May by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), which used genome editing (GE) to improve two rice cultivars—Samba Mahsuri and MTU1010. The project began in 2018. These advanced varieties can improve yields by up to 19% and are shorter-duration—they use less water and fertilizers. They emit less methane, a potent greenhouse gas, and overall have a lower carbon footprint. As per ICAR, the GE variants are more tolerant to drought, salinity and climate stresses. They can be grown across South, central and East India, as a sustainable choice for farmers in the era of climate crisis.

In what way is it designer rice? GE technology uses CRISPR-Cas, a protein that acts as molecular scissors to edit the DNA sequence of a genome. Editing a genome, which carries the genetic code of an organism, changes its character—a bit like rewriting the code of life. Using CRISPR-Cas, scientists can design or incorporate traits like increasing the number of grains on a plant. GE crops are different from genetically modified (GM) ones. In GM technology, a foreign DNA is inserted into plant genes. For example, genes from a soil bacterium were used to make Bt Cotton, the only GM crop allowed in India, to make it pest resistant.

Can this technology be used for other crops? Yes. GE technology, it is hoped, will help India find a way out of its import dependency in pulses and oilseeds. ICAR is working on GE enhancement of these crops, for which the government has set aside ₹500 crore. Currently, India spends more than $20 billion every year to import pulses and oilseeds. By contrast, it is the world’s largest exporter of rice.

Are GE crops safe to consume? Scientists say GE crops pose only a marginal risk to human health and environment, and are as good as normally bred crops, which involve crossing plants. GE is more precise and a faster way to achieve results. The Coalition for GM-Free India has criticised the government’s deregulation of GE techniques (compared with GM, which is tightly regulated), and alleged that the new varieties were released without any safety assessment. Experts say activists oppose gene technologies on the basis of speculative risks.