Champagne is best known as a sparkling wine. It is also the name of a region about 150 km east of Paris, where the drink originated. The region is an early success story in geographical branding. Producing champagne requires specific vineyard practices, sourcing grapes only from designated areas, and following prescribed grape-pressing and fermentation methods. The region is estimated to generate annual revenues of about €6 billion from champagne production.
Geographical branding revolutionized French champagne; are GI tags working for India, too?
SummaryIndia has thousands of products unique to a particular area, and the last few years have seen greater impetus to assign them a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, or an geographical origin branding. So far, some stories have played out successfully, while other hold potential to be unlocked.
Champagne is best known as a sparkling wine. It is also the name of a region about 150 km east of Paris, where the drink originated. The region is an early success story in geographical branding. Producing champagne requires specific vineyard practices, sourcing grapes only from designated areas, and following prescribed grape-pressing and fermentation methods. The region is estimated to generate annual revenues of about €6 billion from champagne production.
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