Geographical branding revolutionized French champagne; are GI tags working for India, too?

GI surge

India started issuing GI tags in 2004-05, with Darjeeling tea, Pochampally Ikat and Chanderi saris being the first three. For the next 16 years until 2020-21, the first year of the covid-19 pandemic, an average of 23 GI tags were issued per year. Thereafter, awareness about the power of GI tags increased, and registrations took off. In the last five financial years, India has issued 452 GI registrations compared to 109 registrations in the previous five-year period.