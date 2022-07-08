Geopolitical conflicts, covid 19 pandemic puts SDG targets in jeopardy: UN study

The report said that the combined crisis led to an additional 75 million to 95 million people living in extreme poverty in 2022, compared with pre-pandemic projections
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :Geo-political conflicts and the COVID-19 pandemic has put the 17 sustainable development goals of United Nations in jeopardy, according to a UN report released on Thursday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :Geo-political conflicts and the COVID-19 pandemic has put the 17 sustainable development goals of United Nations in jeopardy, according to a UN report released on Thursday.
Titled ‘The Sustainable Development Goals Report 2022’, the report said that the combined crisis led to an additional 75 million to 95 million people living in extreme poverty in 2022, compared with pre-pandemic projections.
Titled ‘The Sustainable Development Goals Report 2022’, the report said that the combined crisis led to an additional 75 million to 95 million people living in extreme poverty in 2022, compared with pre-pandemic projections.
In 2021, an estimated 17 million metric tons of plastic entered the world’s ocean and the volume of plastic pollution entering the ocean is expected to double or triple by 2040, the report said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the data presented in the report, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic across the goals are far from over. Global “excess deaths" attributed to the virus reached 15 million by the end of 2021.
93 million people worldwide were pushed into extreme poverty in 2020 and an estimated 147 million children also missed more than half of their in-person instruction over the past year. The pandemic also severely disrupted essential health services, derailing the progress on SDG 3.
“About 1 in 10 people worldwide are suffering from hunger and nearly 1 in 3 people lack regular access to adequate food," the report finds.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Energy-related CO2 emissions for 2021 rose by 6 percent, reaching the highest level ever and wiping out pandemic-related decline.
To avoid the worst effects of climate change, as set out in the Paris Agreement, global greenhouse gas emissions will need to peak before 2025 and then decline by 43 per cent by 2030, falling to net zero by 2050. Instead, under current voluntary national commitments to climate action, greenhouse gas emissions will rise by nearly 14 per cent over the next decade.
The war in Ukraine has created one of the largest refugee crises of modern times.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As of May 2022, over 100 million people have been forcibly displaced from their homes. The crisis has caused food, fuel and fertilizer prices to skyrocket, further disrupted supply chains and global trade, roiled financial markets, and threatened global food security and aid flows.
“Projected global economic growth for 2022 was cut by 0.9 percentage point, due to the war in Ukraine and potential new waves of the pandemic."
The world’s most vulnerable countries and population groups are disproportionately impacted. Women have suffered a greater share of job losses combined with increased care work at home. Evidence suggests that violence against women has been exacerbated by the pandemic.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Young people continue to have higher unemployment rates than before the pandemic, and child labor and child marriage are on the rise. “In 2020, the global prevalence of anxiety and depression increased by an estimated 25 per cent, with young people and women most affected."
Least developed countries struggle with weak economic growth, rising inflation, major supply-chain disruptions, policy uncertainties, and unsustainable debt. In low-income countries, the total public and publicly guaranteed debt service to export ratio rose from an average of 3.1 per cent in 2011 to 8.8 per cent in 2020.
“The road map laid out in the Sustainable Development Goals is clear," said Liu Zhenmin, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs. “Just as the impact of crises is compounded when they are linked, so are solutions. When we take action to strengthen social protection systems, improve public services and invest in clean energy, for example, we address the root causes of increasing inequality, environmental degradation and climate change."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The report emphasized that to emerge stronger from the crisis and prepare for unknown challenges ahead, funding the data and information infrastructure must be a priority for national governments and the international community.