The geopolitical risks arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict would push the import bill higher for items such as mineral fuels and oils, gems and jewellery, edible oils and fertilisers as India has significant import dependence on these items, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said on Monday.

As a result, the ratings agency said, merchandise imports may cross $600 billion in FY22 (10MFY22: $ 492.9 billion).

The immediate impact of the conflict on the Indian economy will be felt through inflation, an increase in current account deficit and rupee depreciation.

Ind-Ra’s analysis suggests that a $5/barrel (bbl) increase in crude oil prices will translate into an $6.6 billion increase in trade/current account deficit.

The ramifications of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the Indian economy will be felt via higher global commodity prices (crude oil has been on a boil, surging to $103.15/bbl on 27 February 2022) as India is a net commodity importer, the agency said.

Besides the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Sri Lanka has run into difficulty lately due to a forex crunch. Although, the crunch faced by Sri Lanka is likely to have a minimal macro impact, companies having trade linkages with Sri Lanka may witness an adverse impact of the same, it added.

Bilateral merchandise trade with Sri Lanka had peaked at $7.46 billion in FY15, although since then it has declined to $4.42 billion in 9MFY22 (FY21: $4.41 billion). Likewise, merchandise trade with Ukraine, which had peaked at $3.11 billion in FY13, has declined to $2.35 billion in 9MFY22 (FY21: $2.59 billion).

However, India’s merchandise trade with Russia was a bit higher at $8 billion-11 billion during FY18-FY21 (9MFY22: $9.44 billion).

While Sri Lanka’s share in the Indian merchandise trade basket has oscillated in the range of 0.55%-1.06% since FY05, Ukraine’s share has been at 0.24%-0.42% since FY05. Even Russia’s share has fluctuated in the range of 0.79%-1.39% (9MFY22: 1.27%).

Overall, India has been maintaining a merchandise trade surplus (i.e., exports net of imports) with Sri Lanka and a trade deficit with Ukraine and Russia during FY04-FY21. In 9MFY22, the trade surplus with Sri Lanka was $2.88 billion and the trade deficit with Ukraine and Russia was $1.60 billion and $4.34 billion, respectively.

The impact on inflation will be due to a combination of higher imported price and currency depreciation. The impact of a 10% increase in petroleum product prices without factoring in currency depreciation would be a 42bp increase in Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation and a 104bp increase in Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation. The impact of a 10% increase in price of sunflower oil without factoring in currency depreciation would be a 12.6bp increase in CPI inflation and a 2.48bp increase in WPI inflation.

A 10% increase in the price of these two commodities alone can push retail and wholesale inflation upwards by 55bp and 109bp, respectively, Ind-Ra said.

This will adversely impact the domestic inflation, which has already been posing a challenge to the Reserve Bank of India to continue pursuing an accommodative monetary policy.

Since the government has already undertaken a sharp cut in import duty on edible oil, there is a limited scope for a further cut without impacting the fiscal arithmetic, the agency said.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict also has the potential of triggering capital flight from emerging markets to safety. This can result in weakening of the Indian rupee. Furthermore, many other macro parameters such as inflation, fiscal deficit and public debt are quite high but Ind-Ra believes it is unlikely to trigger any weakness in the rupee similar to 2013 (tapper tantrum). The buildup of forex reserves to the tune of $632.95 billion (as on 18 February 2022) to a large extent is expected to provide the much-needed cushion. However, high inflation and weak currency are a perfect combination for interest rate to harden and with elevated public debt (higher than 2013 crisis) it will certainly bring back the debt sustainability issue at the centre stage.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics